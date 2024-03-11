(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Two Perfect Days, a complement to our Two-Night Minimum city guide series in which we profile two prominent locals on their favorite haunts.

There’s no zealot like a convert, and transplanted Denverites are proof. Look no further than these two mile-high devotees—both with very different origin stories—who’ve been an integral part of the city’s highly dynamic tech and hospitality scenes.

One of Dana Rodriguez’s first memories of Denver was being rejected from a dishwashing job at Casa Bonita in 1998. The restaurant, now a gleaming pink palace of nostalgic Mexican cuisine, was the ideal place to land, she thought, for a native of Chihuahua.

Today she not only runs the place, but she’s turned it into the city’s most impossible reservation, and that’s just one of the handful of restaurants she operates around town. (She also makes her own tequila and mezcal under the Doña Loca label—it means “crazy lady”—which you can find all around town.)

Kenyan American Bryan Leach heeded the call of the Rockies more than 15 years ago. In Denver he ditched his career as a Yale-educated lawyer to create Ibotta, an app and website that digitizes coupon clipping and is worth more than $1 billion. In 2018, ColoradoBiz magazine named him CEO of the Year. But perhaps his proudest achievement is summiting all 58 of Colorado’s fourteeners—the epic climbs that lead to the state’s highest peaks.

Here, Rodriguez and Leach weigh in on the spots they’d prioritize on a perfect day in town. (But remember, this is Denver, and half the fun is getting out of town.) Among them: superlative dim sum, the best half-day hikes and the top place to learn line dancing.

Two Wheels and Two Streets

Edited from an interview with Dana Rodriguez

“My mornings don’t properly begin until I’ve gone to a workout class at the Fit Co. for the perfect 40-minute mix of high-intensity cardio and strength training. A soy milk latte comes next at the Den, right across the street from one of my restaurants, Cantina Loca.

I also love to take my motorcycle and head out of the city for a morning hike at Lake Isabelle, an 80-minute ride from downtown. Park at the Long Lake Trailhead lot. It takes just over two hours to complete the loop up to the alpine lagoon. I usually pack a few drinks to enjoy along the way and maybe a tamale with loads of green chile from El Taco de Mexico, a legendary no-frills eatery helmed by abuelitas who have been working there since their teens.

Back in town, I have two favorite streets in Denver. The first is Federal Boulevard, home to tons of Mexican and Asian restaurants. The best spot is Lao Wang Noodle House, which always has a line at the door when it opens at 5 p.m. If you’re late you’ll probably miss out on their pot stickers and dan dan noodles. They’re usually sold out by 7 p.m., and the crotchety 70-year-old owners will yell at you if you try to order too much!

Larimer Street is the other must. It has everything you need in a city—restaurants, bars, a baseball stadium, theaters and amazing graffiti. I’m always walking from the RiNo [River North] neighborhood down to Union Station to eat. Tavernetta has the best branzino in town. I always order it with whatever seasonal salad is on offer. And Ultreia, around the corner, has tapas bites that will transport you to the Iberian Peninsula. Try the dates with bacon, and the jamón serrano.

If you still have room in your belly, you have to go to Tai Tai Japanese, right along the I-25 highway on the outskirts of town. With only around 10 seats, it’s super-personal. The chef will ask you what you like and design an omakase menu around your preferences. For something closer to the action, try RiNo’s beloved Hop Alley for their spicy Sichuan chicken. I love their crudos, too.”

From Mountain Highs to Mechanical Bulls

Edited from an interview with Bryan Leach

“I’m lucky that my favorite breakfast spot is in my neighborhood, Cherry Creek. The Cookery at Myrtle Hill serves the best eggs benedict I’ve ever had—soft ham, fluffy challah bread and a generous side of spicy potatoes with homemade ketchup. When I have friends in town, I like to follow it with a stop by the 90,000-square-foot REI flagship store. It’s like our version of going to church.

Then it’s time to head out of the city. Roxborough State Park has the best hiking within an hour’s drive of downtown. My favorite walks are the South Rim and Willow Creek Loop Trails, taking in the stunning red rocks that spike up like the spine of a dinosaur. The area also features some of the most important archaeological finds on the continent, which date back over 10,000 years to the Stone Age nomads who first inhabited the region.

Back in the city, it’s worth braving the 30-minute queue for dim sum lunch at Star Kitchen. For something more classically Denver, don’t miss the formal afternoon tea at the Brown Palace Hotel. It’s set up right in the middle of the atrium adorned with 19th century Tiffany stained glass, and there’s usually live piano.

Another favorite: hot honey sweet fries at Linger, a trendy restaurant that occupies a former mortuary in the Highland neighborhood. An ice cream sandwich at the Little Man,next door, is also essential. Go for the salted Oreo.

Also in the Highland area are the boutiques along Tennyson Street selling everything from handmade jewelry to house plants. I like to pop by Voghera for Negronis and gnocchi when I’m shopping there.

For evening cocktails, reservations are a must at B&GC [Boys & Girls Club], an underground speakeasy back in the heart of Cherry Creek. It’s one of the few places in town where you can drink Pappy Van Winkle neat. Forget Me Not, nearby, is an unfussy alternative for cocktails served in an old flower shop.

I recommend braving the mechanical bull at Grizzly Rose. This is where young Denverites go to do some country line dancing. If you can, try to time your visit with a tribute night. Taylor Swift and Shania Twain have been recent favorites.”

