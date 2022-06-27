(Bloomberg) -- Russian missiles hit a shopping center in a central Ukrainian city, killing at least two people and injuring about 20 as attacks on civilian targets get closer to the heart of the country.

More than 1,000 people were at the mall at the time of the attack on Kremenchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook on Monday. Rescuers were trying to extinguish a fire at the site.

Nine of the people were severely injured, according to preliminary information from the site, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Russian forces stepped up missile attacks over the past days, hitting various locations across the country, including the capital, Kyiv as Vladimir Putin’s troops try to score a local victory by closing in on Lysychansk. That’s the only city in eastern Luhansk area still under Kyiv’s control.

