(Bloomberg) -- Two embattled developers face tests on interest payments on their debt after investor hopes that China will ease the cash crunch in real estate drove property stocks and bonds higher.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. dollar-bond interest payments are coming due and the developer said in a notice to investors that it “may not be able to pay the coupons” on its bonds because of legal and cross-default issues both domestically and offshore, REDD reported. Major Chinese developer Yango Group Co. is waiting to find out whether bondholders agreed to delay payments

Investors should remain cautious about property developers with heavy dependence on dollar financing despite a strong stock rally this week, Shanghai Securities News reported, citing Capital Securities analyst Wang Song.

A gauge of real estate stocks jumped 5.7% on Thursday, capping its best two-day gain since 2015 as short sellers unwound bearish bets. Chinese high-yield dollar bonds rose 2-8 cents on the dollar. Shares and bonds gained for a second day after reports that regulators may adjust rules to allow real estate firms to sell debt in the domestic interbank market.

Key Developments:

Many of the developers are facing heavy repayment pressure in the first half of next year, Wang was cited as saying. A marginal improvement in China’s credit policy for the industry has boosted investor confidence recently, but developers’ profitability is unlikely to recover significantly, the report also quotes Citic Securities analyst Chen Cong as saying

Friday is the deadline for owners of three separate notes totaling $747 million to vote on unit Yango Justice International Ltd.’s proposed debt exchange. Those bonds would be exchanged for new notes due September next year. The company has warned that without more time, it “may not be able to repay” the existing bonds at maturity.

Tencent sold HK$86 million ($11 million) of HengTen Networks shares on Thursday at an average of HK$1.9601 each, according to a disclosure filing, reducing its stake slightly to 22.94%. That may add downward pressure to the shares and hurt China Evergrande Group, which also has a large stake that it has been pairing to raise cash.

Furious Investors Test China’s Resolve to Crack Down (2 p.m. NY)

What began at Evergrande has started to spread. At least four developers that sold complex investments to tens of thousands of Chinese investors through wealth-management units are dropping bad news: Sorry, we can’t pay you back on time. The fury -- at the companies and government authorities alike -- is building.

The cracks that have appeared in China’s property market have panicked not only homeowners but also the many investors who were lured to developers’ wealth-management products, or WMPs. At least 70 billion yuan ($10.9 billion) of WMPs linked to the firms have missed payments or faced revised maturity schedules.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. said in a notice to investors Thursday that it “may not be able to pay the coupons” on its bonds because of legal and cross-default issues both domestically and offshore, REDD reported. The firm “is still sorting out” the matter and told investors that “nothing set in stone yet,” said REDD, citing a copy of the notice distributed in response to investor queries

A look at Evergrande’s maturity schedule:

