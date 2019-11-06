(Bloomberg) -- Two former Twitter Inc. employees and a Saudi national were charged by the U.S. with helping the Saudi government spy on dissidents who used the social network.

“Saudi agents mined Twitter’s internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson in San Francisco said Wednesday in a statement announcing the criminal complaint.

Twitter said it’s committed to protecting those who use its service and applauded the Justice Department’s actions.

“We recognize the lengths bad actors will go to try and undermine our service,” the company said in a statement. “Our company limits access to sensitive account information to a limited group of trained and vetted employees. We understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable. We have tools in place to protect their privacy and their ability to do their vital work.”

