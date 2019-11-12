(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Two former Volkswagen AG management board members and two other managers were charged by German prosecutors for paying too much to labor representatives.

The men were charged with breach of trust for overpaying several members of the carmaker’s works council from May 2011 to May 2016, the Braunschweig Prosecutors’ Office said in an emailed statement.

It didn’t identify the men. The alleged crime caused a loss of 5 million euros ($5.5 million), according to the release.

To contact the reporter on this story: Karin Matussek in Berlin at kmatussek@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.