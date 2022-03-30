(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said he will resign after July, just a day after Chief Financial Officer Jiten Chopra quit the biggest budget airline in Asia by market value.

The top management churn at IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., comes after billionaire co-founder Rahul Bhatia was appointed in a newly-created executive role of managing director in February. Fellow co-founder Rakesh Gangwal also later stepped down from the airline’s board in February, and announced his plan to slowly cut stake over more than five years, ending a yearslong feud with Bhatia.

Boulter, who previously worked with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., joined IndiGo in 2018. He headed Russia’s first low-cost carrier Sky Express and worked with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., South African Airways and Etihad Airways.

