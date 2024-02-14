(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and senior Fed policy adviser Jane Ihrig said guidance from Fed officials during the pandemic may have lacked sufficient flexibility to respond fast enough to rapidly rising inflation.

In a new research note posted on the Fed’s website Wednesday, the two officials looked at language from the central bank’s policy statements issued in September and December 2020 aimed at influencing the forward path of interest rates.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee in September 2020 said it would be appropriate to keep interest rates pinned near zero “until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.”

Ihrig, who is the lead author on the paper, and Waller said that “requiring substantial further progress toward maximum employment to even begin the process of tightening policy locked the committee into holding the policy rate at the zero lower bound longer than was optimal.”

Fed officials in December also said the central bank would continue buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $80 billion and $40 billion a month, respectively, until “substantial further progress” had been made toward its employment and inflation goals.

The authors also said the liftoff criteria for the benchmark lending rate was “quite restrictive.”

“A lesson is that perhaps more flexibility should be considered in future liftoff criteria,” they wrote.

Fed officials have come under fire for foot-dragging on removing stimulus after inflation began to surge in 2021.

