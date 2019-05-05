(Bloomberg) -- Two French tourists were kidnapped and their guide appeared to have been murdered while they were on a safari in southern Burkina Faso near the border with Benin, France24 reported Sunday.

The tourists’ car was found burned in the village of Diapaga and authorities found a body believed to be the Beninese guide, the TV network reported. So far no one has claimed responsibility, France24 said.

The two French journalists and their guide were reported missing on May 1 after they failed to return from a drive in the Pendjari National Park in northern Benin near the border with Burkina Faso.

Security in Burkina Faso has deteriorated in recent years and French authorities have also warned citizens against traveling to northern Benin because of armed groups that target Western nationals. Groups affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, operating in Mali since 2012, have been extending their reach into Burkina Faso and threatening neighboring countries. In an attack that may be linked to those militants, a Spanish priest and four Burkinabe customs officers were killed near the border with neighboring Togo in February.

The Pendjari National Park is run by African Parks, a non-profit that manages reserves across nine African countries.

