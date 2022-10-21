Two Hotels in Italy Are Proof That a Remake Can Live Up to the Original

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has had a landmark 2022 in its first full year open to tourists since the pandemic. For better or worse, the long-beloved destination has been more popular than ever: International visitor numbers from January to July were up 172% compared to the same months in 2021, and up 57% over pre-pandemic numbers, according to ENIT, Italy’s tourist board.

This hunger for a return has come with its fair share of drawbacks—including well-documented instances of tourists behaving badly from Rome to Venice—but it has also brought new hotel openings from the Dolomites to Sicily.

Two of these most luxurious accommodations aren’t actually new at all. Passalacqua, on the shores of Lake Como, and Hotel La Palma, on the island of Capri, have more than 400 years of history together.

They also prove that remakes can occasionally live up to the originals.

When I arrived at the 24-room Passalacqua in time for aperitivo hour, I was plied heavily with Ca’ Del Bosco Prosecco. My suite overlooking the lake had already been turned down for the evening, its shutters closed tightly to ensure that no peep of sunlight would enter before I woke up. Then, by the time I sauntered down to the restaurant at 11:30 a.m. the next morning (far too late for breakfast at most hotels), I was greeted with a tower of pastries and a tea served in delicate bone China.

“We like to live what’s called la dolce far niente,” Delia Facchini, who has led the communications team at Passalacqua since it opened in June, told me. And it felt like the “sweet act of doing nothing” was precisely what I’d been doing.

This was the vision Valentina De Santis had for Villa Passalacqua—as the seven-acre estate has been known since it was commissioned by Count Andrea Lucini Passalacqua in 1787—when she and her family purchased the property at auction in 2018 for an undisclosed amount; bidding started at €20 million ($19.6 million). Composer Vincenzo Bellini wrote two operas, Norma and La Sonnambulain, here, and all the guest rooms are named after famous operas. The original property belonged to Pope Innocent IX in the 16th century.

“The villa was well maintained and in excellent condition,” De Santis tells me while showing me around an entryway decorated with six giant custom installations of Murano glass. “We had the immediate feeling that it could become something very unique on Lake Como.”

Despite Lake Como’s long history as a tourist destination, Passalacqua is one of the first boutique properties to open along its shore. This fills the gap between such classic grand hotels as the Tremezzo (also owned by the De Santis family) and exclusive-use estates like Richard Branson’s Villa la Casinella.

It’s also one of the most historically significant, something De Santis was intent on preserving. She oversaw the renovation of Passalacqua’s guest rooms and extensive public spaces down to the intimate spa—with its Moroccan-style relaxation room lit by lanterns reminiscent of the Spa at Royal Mansour—and the house boat, outfitted with Loro Piana striped fabric in the hotel’s signature muted orange.

Inside the rooms, unsightly flat-screen TVs are obscured by custom Bottega Conticelli steamer trunks, to be revealed at the touch of a button. In the Carrera marble bathrooms, Dyson’s suite of hair technology is part of an exhaustive (and again, custom) amenity spread. At the pool and the 200-year-old greenhouse, bespoke JJ Martin florals cover the banquettes and parasols, creating an aesthetic that’s a perfect cross between Jaipur and Lake Como.

Rates at Passalacqua start from €800 on a bed and breakfast basis. Starting Nov 1. through Dec. 20, the rate begins at €1,300 per night on a full-board basis. Summer season are higher, running from €1,500.

Hotel la Palma is another historic property slated to be reborn in similarly extravagant fashion, this time under the Oetker Collection banner. Originally opened in 1822, Capri’s first hotel was built by a prominent local family, the Paganos, and visited by royals, nobles, and artists.

Now, two centuries later, it is approaching its next era with the help of Oetker, the Germany-based brand with 11 properties, including the Lanesborough in London and Eden Rock-St Barths, and London-based interior designer Francis Sultana, known for upscale residential projects and furniture design.

“La Palma—being the oldest hotel in Capri—it was very inspirational for me. It’s like a church,” Sultana says from his studio in London between visits to the hotel. “I had this romantic vision to deliver that vintage dolce vita style that the island is so known for, but in a fresh and contemporary way.”

To do that, he approached the renovations much as the Paganos did centuries ago, by enlisting some of the greatest Italian artisans of the day. Painter Roberto Ruspoli was commissioned to restore the frescoes and photographer Luisa Lambri was tapped to create a series of works depicting the Bay of Naples and other nearby landscapes for the guest rooms.

Bonacina—the Lake Como workshop that crafted rattan furnishings for the prince of Savoy in the late 19th century—worked with Sultana to create tables and chairs for the terraces. Sultana relied on local craftspeople to realize his designs for virtually everything else: the reading lights, the sink taps, even the hangers.

When Hotel la Palma opens this spring after a yearlong closure, changes will include a restaurant overseen by Gennaro Esposito, chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant Torre del Saracino, as well as a rooftop lounge, beach club, and 18 suites. All of it, says Sultana, will still build on the spirit of the hotel’s past. “I haven’t invented anything here. I just look back and identify what that romance and iconic Capri style was,” he explains. “And that’s what it will be again—only better.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.