(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is bracing for a fourth straight day of unprecedented chaos as the city’s subway operator suspended service, protesters continued blocking roads and the government met to weigh its options.

The financial hub has been paralyzed since Monday morning, when a protester was shot during protests, igniting city-wide rallies and violent clashes. The situation has worsened in the days since, with most major universities canceling classes, the government suspending all schools and companies telling employees to work from home.

Two people remain in critical condition from the recent clashes. One 70-year-old man was hit by what appeared to be a brick thrown by protesters, according to the government and police. A 15-year-old boy underwent brain surgery after sustaining a head injury from what may have been a tear gas canister, local news organization RTHK reported.

The protests, which have been raging for five months in pursuit of greater democracy in the former British colony, first intensified Friday after a student died of injuries sustained near a protest. Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a late-night session with her advisors and government ministers last night, according to reports, and may be considering further measures. She has previously vowed not to give in to violent demonstrations.

Key developments:

MTR Corp. announced some rail line closures on Thursday morning

Lam reportedly met with senior officials Wednesday night

Some roads remain blocked by protesters

Two people in critical condition

Local stocks fell, with the benchmark Hang Seng index closing down 1.8%

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Dozens injured in clashes (9 a.m.)

Nineteen people were admitted to the hospital with injuries overnight and this morning as of 7:30 a.m., a Hospital Authority spokesman said. On Wednesday, the spokesman added, 67 people were admitted to the hospital as a result of clashes, with the youngest being a 10-month-old baby and the oldest aged 81. The Hospital Authority confirmed earlier reports that a 15-year-old and a 70-year-old remained in critical condition.

Tear gas fired (8:45 a.m.)

Police fired tear gas during the morning commute on Thursday at demonstrators gathered on the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Kowloon, not far from the entrance to the cross-harbor tunnel that connects the peninsula to Hong Kong Island.

MTR suspends some service (8 a.m.)

The city’s subway operator MTR Corp. has suspended parts of some lines, including the East Rail Line, West Rail Line and the Tung Chung Line. It has also closed the Mong Kok, Sai Wan Ho and Tseung Kwan O stations, according to the company. The Airport Authority Hong Kong is also aware of attempts to disrupt the Airport Express on Nov. 14, and urged passengers to pay attention to traffic updates and check with their airlines.

Man seriously injured (2 a.m.)

An elderly man remained in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries when he was hit in the head by a hard object thrown by “masked riotors,” the local government said in a statement last night. Police received information around noon Wednesday that the 70-year-old man allegedly hit by a brick in Sheung Shui, in Hong Kong’s New Territories, according to a police statement. No one has been arrested and police are seeking information from witnesses.

Key officials holding late night meeting (11:24 p.m.)

Local broadcaster RTHK reported government officials arrived at Lam’s official residence around 10 p.m. local time. It gave no further details.

RTHK separately reported that several black-clad protesters had gathered outside the People’s Liberation Army barracks in the city, where they argued with Chinese military officers who warned them to disperse.

High court dismisses university injunction request (10:08 p.m.)

Separately, the High Court dismissed an application for an injunction to halt police from entering the campus of Chinese University, Radio Television Hong Kong reported. Counsel for the students had argued there was no rioting within the university and that it was the entry of police that sparked clashes, according to RTHK, while counsel for the government said that was not true and that students and protesters were throwing petrol bombs and bricks.

Riot police move into business district (8:07 p.m.)

In Central, Hong Kong’s business and retail center, riot police moved in on roads to clear out protesters in the early evening. Several people were seen being subdued by the police, while others reported pepper spray being used. Officers with helmets, face masks, batons and shields were seen guarding the streets at around 8 p.m. Very few pedestrians were seen in the normally busy area.

The “unpredictability of the situation in Hong Kong” also led to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. to cancel the 63rd Assembly of Presidents event scheduled to take place next week in the city, the companies said in a joint statement.

HKU cancels classes for the week (5:51 p.m.)

The University of Hong Kong, one of the city’s premier academic institutions, said it would suspend classes for the remainder of the school week from Nov. 14-16. It cited uncertainties with the transportation system and time needed to repair damage to facilities across its campus, and said offices would remain open.

