(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said two of its nationals are involved in a South Korean investigation into a possible data leak around a fighter jet that’s being jointly developed by both countries.

There are no conclusive findings yet in the probe and the Indonesian embassy in Seoul is assisting the two engineers involved, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal told reporters on Sunday.

The two countries have been working together to develop the KF-21 supersonic fighter jet in the last decade, with mass production set for 2026.

Yonhap news agency reported in February that the Indonesian engineers were caught attempting to take a USB storage device with fighter jet data, and have since been banned from leaving South Korea.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.