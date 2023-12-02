22h ago
Two Iran Revolutionary Guard Officers Killed in Syria: Sepah
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Two military officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in Syria, the IRGC’s official Sepah News portal said in a statement, blaming Israel for the deaths.
The officers “were killed by Israel” during an advisory mission in Syria, the statement said, without providing details on how or when the incident took place.
The guard corps says its presence is Syria is restricted to an advisory role for the Syrian military. It has frequently blamed Israel for deaths of its personnel in the Arab country, without offering evidence.
The attack comes as Iran has repeatedly warned of the spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the region if Israel’s attacks on Gaza persist.
A week-long truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed on Friday, and Israel has increased its strikes on Hamas targets in the south of the Gaza Strip.
