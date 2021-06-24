(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said two unvaccinated children on the Adventure of the Seas turned up positive for Covid-19 following routine testing that’s required before returning home.

Both are under age 16 and were immediately quarantined, the cruise operator said Thursday on its website. One was asymptomatic and the other had mild symptoms, the company said.

Cruise lines are poised to resume U.S. operations after a monthslong shutdown because of coronavirus. With a mix of vaccinated guests and youngsters who haven’t had inoculations, some positive test results are inevitable.

Members of the two guests’ larger party were all vaccinated and tested negative, Royal Caribbean said. The company also identified close contacts and tested them as well, with all reported having been vaccinated and returning negative results.

The guests and their travel party disembarked Thursday in Freeport in the Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida.

The company said 92% of guests were fully vaccinated and the remaining 8% are under 16 years old. All of its crew have received inoculations.

The ship’s next trip starts Saturday, June 26, from Nassau, traveling to Cozumel, Mexico, Grand Bahama Island and other stops before finishing July 3 back in Nassau, according to the company’s website.

