(Bloomberg) -- Two people died in a blast at a Barents Sea military facility near shipyards that produce Russia’s nuclear submarines.

Radiation levels are at normal levels after the fatal explosion, which also injured six, during the testing of a missile engine, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said. The blast occurred in the town of Nyonoksa, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the port city of Severodvinsk, Interfax reported. The area in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region is home to a weapons testing range for the navy.

The incident comes after a series of massive explosions earlier this week at a Siberian military depot killed one and injured 13, as well as forcing the evacuation of 16,500 people from their homes. Russia’s navy has suffered numerous high-profile accidents over the years. In July, 14 sailors died in a fire aboard a nuclear-powered submarine in the Barents Sea in an incident on which officials initially refused to comment.

Russia’s worst post-Soviet naval disaster also occurred in the Barents Sea, when 118 crew died on the Kursk nuclear submarine that sank in after an explosion in August 2000.

