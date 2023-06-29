Two Killed Outside US Consulate in Saudi Arabia, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- A shooting outside the US consulate in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah left two people dead, according to the State Department, which said no Americans were killed in the incident.

The fatalities were a local guard for the consulate and the shooter, who was killed by Saudi security forces, the department said. It said the consulate was locked down and the incident is being investigated by Saudi authorities.

The shooter parked his vehicle and then walked toward the US consulate before exchanging fire with Saudi security forces, Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The US consulate in Jeddah, which is across the Red Sea from Sudan, has played an important diplomatic role in recent months helping Americans and others depart the war-torn African nation, where a conflict between rival armed factions has caused thousands to flee.

