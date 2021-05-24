(Bloomberg) -- Two light rail transit trains collided at an underground section near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur Monday evening, with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin ordering a full investigation on the mishap.

There have been injuries among the passengers but no deaths have been reported, Malay Mail reported, citing Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa. Bernama reported on Twitter that about 166 passengers were injured.

The collision, which involved an empty train and another carrying passengers, occured at the KLCC underground tunnel, the report cited Annuar as saying.

Muhyiddin on his Facebook post said he has ordered the transport ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd. to investigate the cause of this accident, and take strict action immediately.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.