Two Loud Booms Heard in Saudi Capital, Witnesses Say
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Two loud booms were heard in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, witnesses said.
No further details were immediately available.
Skyscrapers stand in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) beyond an empty parking lot in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Saudi Arabia suffered a simultaneous decline in oil and non-oil revenue as the global pandemic combined with lower energy prices to jolt the kingdom’s public finances. Photographer: Maya Anwar/Bloomberg , Bloomberg
