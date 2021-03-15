(Bloomberg) -- Two men were charged with assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after he helped fight off the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, attacked U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray during the riot, the authorities alleged. Sicknick later returned to his division office and collapsed, before dying at the hospital.

The charges represent a significant breakthrough in the Capitol riot investigation. So far, prosecutors in Washington have charged more than 300 people for the violence at the Capitol as part of a nationwide dragnet that has zeroed in on members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

But Sicknick’s death was one of the worst consequences of the riot, which left more than 100 police officers injured. Two other officers who defended the Capitol died by suicide shortly after the attack. Early reports suggested that Sicknick had been bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, but officials later disputed that claim.

A New Jersey native, Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Before that, he served in the Air National Guard, which deployed him to Saudi Arabia in 1999.

