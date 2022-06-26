(Bloomberg) -- Two men suspected of “doing an act or acts with seditious intention” were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday by the national security police force, officials said.

Police said the men, aged 31 and 53, were arrested after searches at their homes with court warrants. Electronic communication devices “which were used to publish seditious messages” were seized, along with a computer, military knives and an imitation firearm, the police said in a statement.

The two, who were being detained for further investigation, also face potential firearms and other charges. No detail was provided on the content of their messages.

The Hong Kong police force’s National Security Department was established two years ago to enforce the national security law imposed on the city from Beijing following a year of pro-democracy protests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Hong Kong on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of Chinese rule in the former British colony. He last visited in 2017.

