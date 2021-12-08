Two Men Arrested Over Wildfire That Almost Reached Lake Tahoe

(Bloomberg) -- A father and son were arrested in a connection with a massive wildfire that almost reached California’s Lake Tahoe, a major vacation destination.

Local authorities said David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested on charges of “reckless arson” that caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said it worked with federal and state authorities to investigate the cause of the Caldor Fire. Vern Pierson, an assistant to the district attorney, declined to comment on how prosecutors believe the fires were set or provide any other details.

