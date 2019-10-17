(Bloomberg) -- Two men charged with illegally funneling foreign money into a U.S. political campaign pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge in a case that has heightened scrutiny of Rudy Giuliani’s foreign business ties.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin entered their not guilty pleas in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. They are accused of plotting to gain influence with U.S. politicians and candidates -- in particular, a Nevada state official -- by using funds from a foreign businessman to make political donations.

The charges were announced last week after Giuliani associates Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were arrested trying to leave the country with one-way tickets. Fruman and Parnas, who are scheduled to appear in court next week, face the same charge as Correia and Kukushkin, along with a broader scheme to advance the interests of a Ukrainian government official.

In the portion of the case focused on Correia and Kukushkin, prosecutors said the four men hoped a political contribution to a Nevada politician would win them an exception to a licensing deadline for a retail marijuana business. The contribution was secretly funded by a foreign businessman, the U.S. said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christian Berthelsen in New York at cberthelsen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.