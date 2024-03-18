Two Men Who Burgled Mo Salah’s Villa Jailed in Egypt

(Bloomberg) -- An Egyptian court has handed two defendants a five-year jail sentence each for last year’s burglary of a Cairo villa belonging to Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, state-run Ahram Online reported on Sunday.

The burglary, which took place in March 2023, saw the two men steal sports shoes, a silver medal and TV receivers, among other belongings.

Authorities arrested the duo and retrieved the stolen items shortly after one of Salah’s relatives reported the burglary. An open window and a mess inside the villa raised his suspicions that the property was broken into.

Salah, Liverpool’s all-time English Premier League goalscorer, has not commented on the incident.

--With assistance from Ahmed Khalil El-Sayed.

(Corrects attribution in fourth paragraph to say that Salah is Liverpool’s Premier League top scorer)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.