(Bloomberg) -- Two associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn were charged with making false statements, acting in the U.S. as agents of a foreign government and conspiracy to act as agents of a foreign government over their attempts to influence U.S. politicians about a Turkish citizen whose extradition was sought by the government of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, and Kamil Ekim Alptekin were indicted by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

