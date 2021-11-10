(Bloomberg) -- Ellume Ltd. is recalling 2.2 million at-home Covid-19 tests because they risk returning false positives, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The regulator classified the action on Wednesday as a class I recall, the most serious kind, saying it has received 35 reports of false positives from the test made by the Australian company. Incorrect results could lead a person to wrongly receive Covid-19 treatments or isolate when they don’t need to, the FDA said.

Ellume didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ellume had shipped 3.5 million tests to the U.S. as of October. The recalled tests were distributed between mid-April and late August, the FDA said. A previous recall in October affected about 195,000 unused Ellume tests, the startup said at the time.

One of the Biden administration’s earliest moves on Covid-19 testing was a $232 million investment into expanding Ellume’s manufacturing. The company’s product was the first of its kind to be cleared for use without a prescription by the FDA, in late 2020.

Ellume’s self-administered, single-use test is akin to an over-the-counter pregnancy test. Sold for roughly $30, it uses a swab to detect proteins known as antigens on the coronavirus’s surface and returns results in 15 minutes.

Earlier Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a $650 million investment in rapid diagnostic tests for confirming at-home screening results. Earlier this fall, the U.S. said it plans to spend $3 billion to expand the supply of at-home tests.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.