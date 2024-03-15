Two More Cyclones Likely to Hit Australia as Storms Strengthen

(Bloomberg) -- Two storms developing off Australia’s northern coast are likely to become tropical cyclones over the weekend, the latest in a series that have struck the continent this year — damaging infrastructure and hurting crops.

A tropical low moving toward the Gulf of Carpentaria has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone by Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. It could strengthen to category two intensity and make landfall early next week, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.

Minor flooding along the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria coast is also possible this weekend.

Meanwhile, a separate storm off the coast of northern Western Australia is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone on late Sunday or Monday. Some liquefied natural gas plants in northwest Australia have fully or partially closed port terminals through March 18 because of the storm, according to traders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.