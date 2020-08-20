(Bloomberg) -- The New York Mets have two positive Covid-19 cases, Major League Baseball said in a statement. Thursday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins in Florida and the start of the Subway Series Friday against the New York Yankees at Citi Field have both been postponed.

Additional testing and contact tracing will take place, the league said. No announcement was made regarding the remainder of the Subway Series.

One player and one staff member tested positive for the Mets, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported.

Major League Baseball has struggled with positive cases around the league since the shortened, 60-game season started. The Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have been hit the hardest.

