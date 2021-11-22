Two of 17 Hostages in Haiti Released, U.S. Missionary Group Says

(Bloomberg) -- Two of 17 North American missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, their organization, Christian Aid Ministries, reported over the weekend without providing details.

In a statement published Sunday, the Ohio-based religious group said it would not confirm the names, the nationalities, the current location or the reasons for the release of the hostages.

“We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information,” the group said.

The hostages -- 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian -- were kidnapped Oct. 16 after visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of the capital. Their Haitian driver was also taken. Among the hostages are five children, including one that was eight-months old at the time of the abduction, the aid group said.

Read More: U.S. Citizens Urged to Leave Haiti Amid Gas Shortages, Violence

One of Haiti’s largest gangs, 400 Mawozo, has claimed responsibility and has asked for $1 million ransom for each of them, but it’s unclear if that also includes the children.

Haiti has been seized by gang violence that has paralyzed large areas of the country, and the unrest has only escalated since President Jovenel Moise was murdered in his home July 7.

The U.S. has urged its citizens to leave the country, and Canada has withdrawn all non-essential personnel from its embassy.

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held,” Christian Aid Ministries said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.