(Bloomberg) -- Two of the largest supermarket chains in the UK were hit by technical issues on Saturday, the latest high-profile companies to suffer commercial disruption from outages.

J Sainsbury Plc, the country’s second-largest grocer, experienced “issues” with contactless payments and won’t be able to deliver the “vast majority” of the day’s online orders, according to a statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts wrote to a customer in a letter seen by Bloomberg News that “all of our stores are open as usual today and accepting chip and pin and cash payments while we resolve the issue.”

Meanwhile, Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest grocer, was forced by a “technical issue” to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery. “The vast majority of our online orders are being delivered as normal, but due to a technical issue earlier today we have had to cancel a small number,” a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg News in an email.

Sainsbury’s said its issues were caused by an “error with an overnight software update.” Catalog retailer Argos, which is owned by Sainsbury’s, has also been impacted.

The disruption comes a day after fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp. suffered a system outage that left customers in many parts of the world unable to order at its stores and via electronic platforms. The issue, caused by a problem with its computer system, rippled from Japan to Australia, New Zealand and several European countries on Friday.

