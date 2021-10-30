(Bloomberg) --

Two people are missing after an attack on a convoy traveling to an Iamgold Corp. mine in Burkino Faso, according to the company.

The Essakane mine has been secured following the incident, which involved 33 individuals in three buses. All but two people arrived at the operations safely following the ambush.

Iamgold doesn’t expect a negative impact on its production at this time, according to the statement issued late Friday. Transport to the mine was stopped in September after an encounter with an armed group.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.