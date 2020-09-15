Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel During Peace Ceremony

(Bloomberg) -- Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel as President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for a ceremony to establish diplomatic relations between the Middle Eastern nations.

One of the rockets landed in Ashdod, a city nearby the Palestinian enclave ruled by the militant group Hamas, while the other projectile was intercepted, according to the Israeli army and paramedic services.

Palestinian leaders have lashed out against the accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain as a betrayal of the Palestinian national movement by their Arab brethren.

