(Bloomberg) -- An explosion outside the Russian embassy in Kabul has killed at least two members of the staff, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the blast.

“An unknown gunman detonated an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul,” the foreign ministry said in a statement Monday. “Two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there were casualties among Afghan citizens as well.”

Afghanistan’s Taliban government is investigating the incident, deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said by phone.

The explosion took place around 11:00 a.m. when a suicide bomber approached the embassy, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a text message. Afghan security officials fired at him before the explosion, he added.

The mission is in close contact with the Afghan security services, who are conducting an investigation, the Russian statement added.

The Taliban have reinforced security around the embassy and Afghan intelligence officials are investigating the incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Moscow.

“We hope that those who staged this terrorist act will get the punishment they deserve as soon as possible,” Lavrov said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russia is one of the few countries in the world to have kept its embassy in Kabul open and to invite Taliban diplomats to Moscow after the militant group returned to power a year ago following the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Russia’s role in Afghanistan since the US pullout has strengthened thanks to its courting of the Taliban, and this is opposed by more radical elements inside the country, said Arkady Dubnov, a Moscow-based Central Asia expert.

“Moscow has succeeded in establishing fairly good cooperation with the Taliban,” he said by phone. “This terrorist act appears aimed at undermining that.”

