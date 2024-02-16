(Bloomberg) -- Two Seas Capital LP’s main global fund delivered a net return of about 22% for investors last year, thanks to wagers on corporate turnarounds, legal disputes and sovereign debt restructurings, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The New York-based investment firm is focused on event-driven special situations with legal and regulatory catalysts. In the letter, Two Seas attributed its 2023 performance to events and regulatory shifts in the health-care, technology and energy sectors.

Gains in shares of utility-services provider Talen Energy Corp., which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, helped drive performance. Also helping were holdings of Argentina GDP warrants, which appreciated last year following the election of president Javier Milei and the filing of a new lawsuit that may create additional claims, according to the letter.

Bets on biopharma company Esperion Therapeutics Inc. were described in the letter as a material contributor to the fund’s fourth-quarter returns after Two Seas invested in its equity and convertible bonds ahead of regulatory milestone for a new drug and the settlement of a payment dispute with a partner. The fund returned about 5% on a net basis in the period.

The multi-asset fund had about $380 million of assets under management at the start of 2024 and has produced an annualized net return of about 19% since its was founded nearly three years ago, the letter said.

A spokesperson for Two Seas declined to comment.

