Two longtime Walt Disney Co. executives announced they were retiring at end of the year, part of a caravan of senior people leaving the entertainment giant as the departure of Executive Chairman Bob Iger looms.

Alan Braverman, the company’s 73-year-old general counsel, and Zenia Mucha, its 65-year-old head of corporate communications, both announced they wouldn’t renew their contracts on Tuesday -- with both scheduled to work their last day on Jan. 1.

The departures give new Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek a chance to further field his own leadership team at the world’s largest film-and-TV company.

The two executives started their careers with the company at the ABC TV network, with Braverman beginning in 1993 and Mucha in 2001. They each are known as staunch defenders of the Disney brand.

In his role as chief legal officer, Braverman protected the copyrights on characters such as Mickey Mouse and filed lawsuits against business perceived as infringing company trademarks. Mucha helped create the D23 fan club for Disney devotees and is known for her sometimes heated interactions with reporters over stories she perceived as critical of the company.

After postponing his retirement multiple times, Iger is scheduled to step down in his role at the company at the end of the year. Disney, in a surprise move, named Chapek as CEO in February of last year, just at the coronavirus began its spread around the world.

The Burbank, California, media giant was also digesting its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets the previous year. Cost cutting, coupled with a corporate reorganization focused on Disney’s streaming TV businesses, has prompted the departure of dozens of senior executives since then. Many just reached retirement age and decided to pack it in along with Iger.