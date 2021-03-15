Two Sigma Plans to Test Remote Work Twice a Week After Labor Day

(Bloomberg) -- Two Sigma Investments won’t require employees to return to the office until at least September and will experiment with a hybrid model that allows them to work remotely two days a week.

Employees should expect to return after Labor Day, “but that’s going to depend on the science, the availability of vaccines, and schools opening, global regulations,” Two Sigma Chief Technology Officer Jeff Wecker said Monday during the AI and Data Science in Trading conference.

The $58 billion quant firm, which has gradually allowed staff to return to its U.S. offices, plans to re-evaluate the hybrid model before the middle of next year. Employees have been working remotely since last March.

Wecker joined New York-based Two Sigma in July from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- in the middle of the pandemic -- and said he hasn’t been able to meet many of his new colleagues in person.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” he said.

Read more: Hedge Funds Are Slow-Walking Wall Street’s Return to Office

Two Sigma has more than 1,600 staff worldwide, including about 1,350 at its Manhattan offices. In addition to hedge fund investing, The firm also operates venture capital, private equity, impact investing, market-making and insurance businesses.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.