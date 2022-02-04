(Bloomberg) -- Two Sigma Investments’ macro-focused Compass hedge fund fell about 3% last month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Compass is among the few macro funds that failed to post a gain in January, as many of its peers took advantage of turbulent equity and Treasury markets to make money. The S&P 500 slid 5.3% last month and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 9%. Treasuries lost 1.9%, turning in their worst month since November 2016.

A spokeswoman for New York-based Two Sigma, which manages about $63 billion, declined to comment.

Compass ended 2021 with a gain of more than 3%. Here are how all of Two Sigma’s funds performed last year:

