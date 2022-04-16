(Bloomberg) -- A China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. unit said it’s received approval to start clinical trials in Hong Kong of two inactivated vaccines that target the omicron variant of coronavirus.

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd., a vaccine-developing subsidiary of the state-owned pharmaceutical giant known as Sinopharm, announced the news on its WeChat account on Saturday. The trials will look at the safety of the inoculations and their ability to stimulate an immune response in adults who have received two or three doses.

The vaccines were jointly developed by China National Biotec and theWuhan Institute of Biological Products Co.

Sinopharm said in a recent release that its second-generation recombinant protein Covid-19 vaccines have received approval from Beijing for clinical trials. The improved version has already been accepted by the United Arab Emirates as a booster shot and enhances the immune response to the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

China is currently grappling with its worst Covid outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The number of infections in the world’s second-largest economy hit 24,680 on Friday, and financial hub Shanghai reported more than 23,500 new cases in the past 24 hours.

