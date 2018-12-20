(Bloomberg) -- A Sudanese lawmaker said two students were killed during protests in a southeastern city as demonstrations against soaring prices spread to new parts of the North African nation.

Dozens were also injured in the demonstrations in Gadaref, Mubarak Alnur, who’s an independent member of parliament for the area, said by phone, without giving more details. Local government officials weren’t immediately available to comment.

Sudan has been roiled by sporadic protests this year as currency devaluations and cuts in subsidies have sent living costs rocketing. Demonstrations took place this week in Port Sudan and the central city of Atbara, where authorities declared a state of emergency after protesters set fire to the ruling party’s main office and the city government’s headquarters.

