(Bloomberg) -- Two thirds of adults in the U.K. have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, continuing the country’s rapid rollout as it looks to reopen more of its economy.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps is due to speak at a press conference on Friday afternoon where he will lay out the government’s plan to restart international travel on May 17.

More than 35 million first doses of the vaccine have now been given and 16.7 million of those have had a second dose, according to the latest government data. The country has already offered a vaccine to everyone over the age of 40, and it now plans to vaccinate younger people, for whom the risk of serious illness is low but there is still risk of transmission.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that people under 40 should get a vaccine other than AstraZeneca’s due to fears that very rare blood clots are more likely in younger people after getting the shot. The government said it is still on track to offer a first dose of vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

Also on Friday, the government reported:

15 new deaths within 28 days of testing positive

2,490 new virus cases

There are currently 1,231 patients in the hospital with the disease

