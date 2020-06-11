(Bloomberg) -- Two senior leaders at Haven, the high-profile health venture from Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co., left their roles shortly before the company’s first chief executive, Atul Gawande, stepped aside in May.

Bryan Jones, whose title was “head of people,” left the company in April after seven months, according to his profile on LinkedIn. The head of finance, Liam Brenner, left the same month, according to his LinkedIn page. Haven confirmed both departures. Jones didn’t respond to a request for comment and Brenner declined to comment.

Both were part of Haven’s nine-person leadership team earlier this year, according to a company website that has since been removed. Including Gawande’s move from CEO to chairman, one-third are no longer in their roles. Chief Operating Officer Mitch Betses, who wasn’t on the leadership team list, has taken the interim CEO role.

Haven has said its effort to make health care simpler, better and cheaper is a long-term endeavor. Public evidence of its work so far has been thin. It’s unclear how the departures on the management team will shape its work going forward.

Haven has been slowed down by the practical difficulty of collecting data such as patient records and price comparisons for medical services, according to a person familiar with the situation. Even after some employees consented to sharing their records, stitching data together from different sources and formats proved complicated and more time-consuming than expected, the person said, asking not to be cited by name discussing internal operations. While Haven is making progress, it will take time to show visible results, the person said.

The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan Health Venture Fails to Disrupt

Gawande, a surgeon and Harvard professor, stepped down after realizing that the company needed a CEO with more operational experience, the person also said. Haven’s statement at the time quoted him saying he was leaving to focus on “the immediate and long-term threats to health and health systems from Covid-19.”

Haven spokeswoman Brooke Thurston declined to comment on the company’s challenges or on the search for a new CEO.

Haven launched in early 2018, sending ripples of fear through the industry that the combined heft of three powerhouse tech and finance companies could threaten traditional health-care businesses.

Instead, its first plans worked through existing insurance carriers. JPMorgan offered Haven plans run by Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc. to about 30,000 workers in Ohio and Arizona, Bloomberg News reported in November. The Haven plans didn’t subject workers to deductibles and offered incentives for wellness activities to offset medical costs, similar to other corporate health initiatives. Amazon.com Inc. offered employees in four states plans created in consultation with insurance providers.

