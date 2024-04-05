(Bloomberg) -- Two of Trafigura Group’s most senior executives are leaving the company in the second major shake-up in less than a year at one of the world’s top commodity traders.

Executive director and long-time head of oil Jose Larocca will retire in September, while Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon is leaving in June, the company said in a statement Friday.

The departure of the two men, among the most senior figures in the global commodity trading industry, comes after a period in which Trafigura has reported record profits but been roiled by trading missteps in nickel and oil and charges of wrongdoing. The company last week pleaded guilty in a US court to paying bribes in Brazil for over a decade.

The changes are also the latest signs of a generational transition in leadership at Trafigura, which is one of the world’s biggest merchants of oil and metals. Its senior traders have been jostling for position after the announced retirement last year of one of the company’s longstanding leadership trio brought an end to a decade-long period of stability in its top management.

Growing tensions between the company’s energy and metals divisions have also fueled the internal maneuvering, which culminated in a sweeping management reshuffle in September that solidified Larocca’s position as one of the top two executives, alongside Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir.

One of Trafigura’s longest-standing executives, Larocca was a protege of founder Claude Dauphin and led the company together with Weir and former Chief Operating Officer Mike Wainwright for the past decade since Dauphin’s death.

In an internal email to Trafigura executives on Friday, Larocca said he is leaving to focus on preparations for the Paris Olympics, where he is competing as a member of Argentina’s showjumping team, and emphasized that his departure was not related to the company’s recent legal issues, as did a company spokesperson.

Trafigura last week pleaded guilty in a US court to a decade of bribery in Brazil, including the admission that Dauphin himself oversaw bribes. It is also facing a separate case in Switzerland, where it has been charged over allegations of bribing public officials in Angola. Wainwright, who last year stepped down as COO, also faces charges.

“This is a decision I have been thinking about for some time and been discussing with the board. After 30 years in the company, I think now is the right moment to step down,” Larocca said in the email seen by Bloomberg News.

“Given the timing, there will no doubt be some speculation and so I also want to be clear that my decision to retire has no connection to any legal matters including the company’s recent resolution with the US Department of Justice,” he wrote.

Former BNP Paribas banker Salmon, who joined Trafigura in 2012 and has served as CFO for almost 10 years, was responsible for managing Trafigura’s relationships with its banks — one of the most important roles in a business that relies on credit lines in order to buy, sell and transport huge volumes of commodities.

The commodity trading industry has come under periods of extreme pressure in recent years, particularly in the immediate wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when wild price swings in commodities from nickel to natural gas resulted in massive margin calls across the industry.

Salmon, who is well regarded among lenders to the sector, will be replaced by Stephan Jansma, currently the company’s CFO for Asia Pacific.

Jansma is “a long-time Trafi man who is well liked by the banks and unlikely to rock the boat,” John MacNamara, chief executive officer of Carshalton Commodities Ltd. and a veteran commodity trade finance banker, wrote on LinkedIn.

