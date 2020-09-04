Two people have been fined for failing to follow government-mandated face mask restrictions while flying.

Transport Canada said Friday two travellers on separate flights refused to follow direction from flight crew after being repeatedly told to wear a face covering.

Both travellers have been fined $1,000 for contravening the Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights in Canada due to COVID-19. They’re the first people to be fined under the measure, which was first announced in April.

The order says all travellers must have a face covering with them prior to boarding and are required to wear it them from the time of boarding until entering their destination’s air terminal building. Exceptions apply in certain cases, such as when eating, drinking or taking medicine.

Travellers must also comply with any instructions given by a gate agent or crew member when it comes to wearing a face covering.

The first incident occurred on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Waterloo, Ont. on June 14. The second occurred on July 7 on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary.