(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it has tax returns filed by two members of President Donald Trump’s family, but it declined to give their names to a federal judge.

The disclosure, made in a court filing Friday, comes after a judge on the appeals court based in Manhattan ordered Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. to say whether they had Trump’s returns. House Democrats issued subpoenaes to several members of the Trump family, including both of his adult sons and his daughter Ivanka.

“With respect to the first individual, there are a number of relevant contractual obligations related to confidentiality,” the bank said in its filing. It said those obligations don’t apply to the second set of tax records, which could be revealed if the court decides to unseal them.

During a contentious hearing in August, a back-and-forth over the question evolved into a standoff, with Judge Jon Newman demanding a response.

“I’m simply not able to answer that question standing here today,” said Raphael Prober, an attorney for Deutsche Bank, citing statutes and contractual obligations to clients. Prober held his ground even after Newman assured him, “I am not asking you for the content of them at all.”

