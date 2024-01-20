(Bloomberg) -- Two UK warships which are part of the UK’s long-standing presence in the Middle East collided in a port in Bahrain.

HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor, both specialist minesweeper vessels, were involved in a crash in Bahrain Harbour, the Royal Navy said Friday in a statement on X. No one was injured.

The UK Royal Navy declined to comment further while the incident is being investigated.

The UK has a total of three Royal Navy mine hunters in the region as part of Operation Kipion, the country’s maritime presence in the Gulf and Indian Ocean. The incident coincides with tensions in the Red Sea, with the UK participating separately in attacks on the Houthis with the US.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.