(Bloomberg) -- Key measures of US employment moved into better balance in March but they’re still far apart, raising questions as to which is the stronger signal for the labor market.

While the jobs report’s headline metric of nonfarm payrolls posted a 303,000 advance in March — the most in nearly a year — another gauge of household employment surged by about half a million people, following three months of declines. That helped close the gap somewhat, but the two measures are still unusually far apart, as of the latest data out Friday.

The jobs report, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is composed of two surveys: one of businesses, where the payrolls and wage data come from, and one of households that is used to calculate the unemployment rate. The households survey is a smaller poll with a larger margin of error, a big reason why economists tend to favor the establishment survey instead.

Moreover, other indicators remain strong, such as unemployment claims and consumer spending, corroborating consistent strength in the payrolls figures.

While the two series can diverge at times, the household measure usually ends up coming back toward payrolls, rather than the other way around, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. But she’s cautious in drawing conclusions given the magnitude of the gap.

“That’s what worries me more than anything,” House said in an interview. Given the robust rate of hiring, “I would expect to see the household number pick up on trend and at least narrow the current gap.”

Natural Reasons

There are natural reasons why the metrics can diverge. The household survey is a measure of people, whereas the establishment survey is a measure of jobs. So if there are more people working more than one job — a metric that did pick up in March, and has been steadily rising since the end of 2020 — that can boost the payrolls figure.

One reason why the household measure jumped last month was an uptick in the amount of people who are self-employed, now the highest since August 2021.

There are also questions about the impact of immigration. The BLS says “it is likely that both surveys include at least some undocumented immigrants,” but neither can identify workers’ legal status. Many economists said that the recent surge in migrants is boosting the underlying pace of payrolls growth, although some disagree.

Since migrants are more likely to be paid in cash and working in skilled trades like landscaping, cleaning and painting, their jobs probably aren’t well captured by the establishment survey of bigger businesses, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US Capital Markets LLC.

As for the gap between the two surveys, he said it’s too soon to infer anything beyond the volatility introduced from the household poll’s smaller sample size.

“We’re talking about up to six months at this point. To me, that’s not enough time to attribute it to something more fundamental,” Stanley said. “If we’re still having this conversation in six to 12 months from now, we need to think about it a bit more seriously and wonder what this might be telling us.”

