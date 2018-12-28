(Bloomberg) -- A makeshift roadside bomb struck a tour bus in Greater Cairo, killing 2 Vietnamese tourists, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Another 12 people, including 10 tourists, were injured in the attack that occurred in the Mariutiya neighborhood of Giza, the statement said.

Egyptian authorities have been waging a campaign against the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. Militants have repeatedly struck police and Christian targets in the capital.

The attack comes as Egypt has been working on reviving its economy after the 2011 uprising.

Tourism, a key revenue source for Egypt, has begun to rebound after the 2015 downing of a Russian charter flight over the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh that left all 224 on board dead.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ahmed Khalil El-Sayed in Cairo at akhalilelsay@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.