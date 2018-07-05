{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Two WestJet executives leaving company as management shake-up continues

    The Canadian Press

    WestJet

    WestJet , The Canadian Press

    CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA.TO) says its executive vice-presidents of strategy and operations will leave the company as part of wider leadership changes.

    The airline says Bob Cummings, vice-president of strategy and guest services, is retiring at the end of July after 12 years as an executive with the company, while Cam Kenyon, vice-president of operations, will return to the U.S. to be with his family.

    The management changes come as WestJet looks to expand internationally, as well as into the ultra low-cost carrier space with its Swoop brand that started flying in June.

    Cummings was only appointed to the role of head of strategy in March after leading the roll-out of the low-cost Swoop division. He will be replaced by Charles Duncan, currently president of WestJet Encore.

    WestJet says a search is on for a new chief operations officer to replace Kenyon, as well as a search to find a new chief commercial officer after Ed Sims, who was serving in the role, was promoted to chief executive officer in March following the abrupt departure of long-time CEO Gregg Saretsky.

    In January, the company appointed a chief technology officer, a vice-president of crew resources, and a vice-president of lean and continuous improvement as part of its planned international expansion with a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.