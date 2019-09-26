Two WeWork executives with close ties to former Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann are leaving the embattled co-working company.

Chris Hill, chief product officer of WeWork parent We Co. and head of WeWork Japan, and Michael Gross, the company’s vice chair, will depart, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. WeWork declined to comment on the moves.

Hill is Neumann’s brother-in-law, and Gross has a close friendship with Neumann. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that after Neumann’s sudden departure, the company’s new co-CEOs were examining the roles of Gross and two other WeWork employees in Neumann’s inner circle, including a friend of his from childhood.

Another WeWork executive, Wendy Silverstein, left last week after the company had delayed its highly anticipated initial public offering. Her departure came before Neumann stepped down as CEO on Tuesday in the wake of pressure from investors over criticisms of WeWork’s corporate governance, its rapidly growing losses and its sinking valuation expected in the public markets. Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, who was a WeWork co-founder as well as its chief brand and impact officer, also departed on Tuesday.



The Real Deal earlier reported the news that Michael Gross would leave the company.