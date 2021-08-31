(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan prosecutors filed charges against two women who were allegedly selling fake vaccination cards and, in some cases, entering those fake vaccinations into a New York State database.

Jasmine Clifford, 31, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, who called herself “@AntiVaxMomma” on Instagram, was charged for allegedly selling about 250 fake Covid-19 vaccination cards for $200 each. Nadayza Barkley, 27, of Bellport, New York was accused of entering 10 names into the state database for those willing to pay an extra $250 fee. That database feeds into the Excelsior Pass, an app that allows New Yorkers to show proof of vaccine on their phone.

Thirteen people who bought the cards, some of them hospital and nursing home workers, were also charged, according to a press release from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Tuesday. Several members of law enforcement have raised concerns about the black market for vaccination cards, as more businesses are seeking proof of vaccine status from customers and employees.

Both Clifford and Barkley face felony charges tied to the filing of false instruments and a misdemeanor conspiracy charge. Neither woman could be immediately reached for comment.

