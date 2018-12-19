(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Travel Genius on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Travel Genius on Pocket Casts

It's the time of year to talk about holiday travel. Last year, more than 107 million people traveled between December 23 and January 1, or about one third of the country. And the stresses, strains and overload of an America on the move en masse can be a lot to cope with. We're here to help: On this week's Travel Genius, Mark Ellwood and Nikki Ekstein teach you how to hack flight delays and handle the stresses of TSA checkpoints. We even get insight from Nikki’s own family. When things go wrong, as her brother-in-law proves, you don’t always have to pay what the airline might insist at first.

Next, bestselling author Tilly Bagshawe (warning: multiple English accents incoming) joins Mark and Nikki. Tilly lives between the United Kingdom and Los Angeles, and has been writing novels for more than decade, both under her own name and continuing the legacy of Sidney Sheldon. Tilly is a perfect holiday guest because she's an unabashed booster of all things Christmas. She revels in cinnamon-scented everything and over the top interior decorations. Tilly shares her favorite destination to go ornament-hunting, as well as the one unexpected item she always packs in her carry-on whatever the season. Hint: It’s very British.

Listen in for those hacks and more—and then, if you're inspired to share your own travel genius moments, give us a shout on Twitter, via email, or by phone at (646) 324-3490. If you're lucky (and especially clever), we'll share your best tips on a future episode.

