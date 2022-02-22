(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors’ short-term inflation expectations jumped to a record as oil, natural gas and coal surged amid geopolitical jitters, adding to concern about further inflationary pressures.

Two-year breakeven rates climbed as much as 8 basis points to about 3.75%, the highest since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2004. The five-year gauge increased 6 basis points to 2.99%. The longer-term inflation expectations rose less, with the 10-year breakeven rate up 4 basis points to 2.48%. It’s well below the multi-year high of 2.78% set in November.

Brent oil closed in on $100 a barrel, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday. U.S. central bankers are confronting the hottest inflation in 40 years and will get more information on how their preferred gauge of price pressures performed in January later this week.

